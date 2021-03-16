Global Toilet Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

As a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, Slovenians were increasingly aware of cleaning areas where germs are more likely to spread, such as toilets and kitchens, which was a boost for both categories in 2020. At the same time, home seclusion meant more time spent in households, with consumers both feeling the importance and having the time to focus on toilet care more often. Consumers’ interest in hygiene around households, fuelled by the perceived health threat of COVID-19, resulted in robus…

Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids/Foam.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Home seclusion and focus on hygiene at home by especially the ageing population fuels growth within toilet care in 2020

There is a growing demand for eco-friendly products in toilet care in 2020

Henkel Slovenija leads toilet care with Bref, while companies compete on price in the absence of advertising and private label continues to grow its share in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rim liquids are expected to record the highest value CAGRs over the forecast period

Convenience will remain important to consumers over forecast period

Eco-friendly products offering convenience, freshness and efficient cleaning at the right price point likely to bowl consumers over

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

