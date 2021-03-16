Global Hex Bolts Market in Thailand – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026 Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023 

Hex bolts (six sided heads) are the industry standard for fasteners with forged heads. Hex bolts have hexagonal heads and machine threads for use with a nut or in a tapped hole.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hex Bolts in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Hex Bolts Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Hex Bolts Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Thailand Hex Bolts Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Hex Bolts Market 2019 (%)

The global Hex Bolts market was valued at 16920 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 18810 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. While the Hex Bolts market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hex Bolts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Hex Bolts production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Hex Bolts Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Thailand Hex Bolts Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Stainless Steel

Alloy Steel

Carbon Steel

Thailand Hex Bolts Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Thailand Hex Bolts Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Atomotive

Machinery

Construction

MRO

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Hex Bolts Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Hex Bolts Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Hex Bolts Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Thailand Hex Bolts Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Acument Global Technologies

Big Bolt Nut

Canco Fastener

Dokka Fasteners

IGC Fastners

Infasco

LISI Group

MW Industries

Nucor Fastener

Oglaend System

Penn Engineering

Portland Bolt

Shanghai Tianbao Fastener Manufacturing

TR Fastenings

Vikrant Fasteners

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hex Bolts Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Hex Bolts Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

….continued

