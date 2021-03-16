Global Toilet Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

In 2020, home seclusion because of lockdown restrictions triggered more purchases for toilet care, providing a slight boost the current retail value sales. Sales of toilet care grew in 2020 since the frequency of use for these products significantly increased. For example, adults were kept at home to work and children were schooled via the internet as well in 2020. With the entire family staying in for most of the days, the frequency of toilet use at home grew largely therefore resulting in a hi…

Euromonitor International's Toilet Care in Poland market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids/Foam.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Toilet Care in Poland

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Home seclusion boosts the sales of toilet care in 2020

Rim blocks continue gaining popularity

Private label thrives in toilet liquids/foam

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slightly slower growth expected in the forecast period

Less time at home will translate to less demand for toilet care

Private label will continue growing

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….….Continued

