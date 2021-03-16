Dog Food Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

After a mediocre review period, dog food sales registered retail volume growth in 2017, particularly in the second half of the year. Dog food has the peculiarity of showing signs of recovery before the economy in general and is a much more elastic product than cat food in terms of reflecting the behaviour of the economy. Faced with a slowdown in the economy in general, sales decrease sharply, but with a slight improvement, sales increase more than proportionally.

Euromonitor International’s Dog Food in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dog Treats and Mixers, Dry Dog Food, Wet Dog Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Dog Food Grows

Sales of Wet Dog Food Grow Strongly But Remain Low

Dogs Remain the Preferred Pet

Competitive Landscape

Nestlé Argentina Retains Its Lead

the Traditional Forrajerias Slowly Transform Into Pet Shops

Humanisation of Pets To Support the Development of Organic and Vegan Dog Food

Category Indicators

Table 1 Dog Owning Households: % Analysis 2013-2018

Table 2 Dog Population 2013-2018

Table 3 Consumption of Dog Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2013-2018

Category Data

Summary 1 Dog Food by Price Band 2018

Table 4 Sales of Dog Food by Category: Volume 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Dog Food by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 7 Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 8 Sales of Premium Dog Food by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 9 Sales of Premium Dog Food by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 10 Sales of Dry Dog Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2013-2018

Table 11 Sales of Wet Dog Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2013-2018

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Dog Food: % Value 2013-2017

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Dog Food: % Value 2014-2017

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Dog Treats: % Value 2014-2017

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: Volume 2018-2023

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Dog Food by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

Steady Growth for Pet Care

Dogs Remain the Preferred Pet, Whilst the Cat Population Grows

Nestlé Argentina Debuts in Two Categories in 2017

Forrajerias Become More Professional and Transform Into Pet Shops

A Promising Future With Added-value Launches

Market Indicators

Table 19 Pet Populations 2013-2018

Market Data

..…continued.

