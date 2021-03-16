Cat Food Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Islam is the state religion in Egypt, with Muslims accounting for a 90% share of the population. Islam permits the keeping of dogs for certain purposes, such as hunting, guarding livestock and protecting crops. However, dogs should be kept outside not inside the house. Therefore, most pet lovers prefer to own a cat rather than a dog. In addition to the religious restriction, cats are perceived to be cleaner and easier to care for than dogs, which require regular walks for exercise purposes.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367832-cat-food-in-egypt
Euromonitor International’s Cat Food in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/aircraft-interiors-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-08
Product coverage: Cat Treats and Mixers, Dry Cat Food, Wet Cat Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Cat Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/industrial-lubricants-global-markets-2021-02-25
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Religious Factor Favours Cats Over Dogs
Price Increases Hamper Demand and Availability
Prepared Gap Widens in 2017
Competitive Landscape
Global Player Leads Wet and Dry Cat Food
Cat Ownership Is A Luxury in Egypt
Owners Prefer Dry Cat Food
Category Indicators
Table 1 Cat Owning Households: % Analysis 2013-2018
Table 2 Cat Population 2013-2018
Table 3 Consumption of Cat Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2013-2018
Category Data
Summary 1 Cat Food by Price Band 2018
Table 4 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2013-2018
Table 5 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 6 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 7 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 8 Sales of Premium Cat Food by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 9 Sales of Premium Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 10 Sales of Dry Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2013-2018
Table 11 Sales of Wet Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2013-2018
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2013-2017
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2014-2017
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Treats: % Value 2014-2017
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2018-2023
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Executive Summary
Economic Problems Hit Importers But Offer Opportunities To Local Players
Pets Provide Social and Emotional Support
Pet Food Prices Skyrocket
the First Café for Animals Opens in Egypt
Threats To Pet Food Development in the Forecast Period
Market Indicators
Table 19 Pet Populations 2013-2018
Market Data
Table 20 Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2013-2018
Table 21 Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 22 Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 23 Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 24 NBO Company Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2013-2017
Table 25 LBN Brand Shares of Pet Food: % Value 2014-2017
Table 26 NBO Company Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2013-2017
Table 27 LBN Brand Shares of Dog and Cat Food: % Value 2014-2017
Table 28 Distribution of Pet Care by Format: % Value 2013-2018
Table 29 Distribution of Pet Care by Format and Category: % Value 2018
Table 30 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format: % Value 2013-2018
Table 31 Distribution of Dog and Cat Food by Format and Category: % Value 2018
Table 32 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: Volume 2018-2023
Table 33 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 34 Forecast Sales of Pet Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 35 Forecast Sales of Pet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
Definitions
Sources
Summary 2 Research Sources
..…continued.
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/