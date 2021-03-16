Global Toilet Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Prior to the pandemic, improved living standards and rising hygiene awareness continued to grow sales of toilet care in Lithuania. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic will have a positive impact on toilet care as current value growth reflects that seen over the review period. Due to lockdown, consumers have been spending more time at home, using their toilets more frequently, thus generating further demand for toilet care as consumers have also had to clean more frequently. Likewise, as the pandemic…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947732-toilet-care-in-lithuania

Euromonitor International’s Toilet Care in Lithuania market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-land-mobile-radio-systems-lmr-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-09

Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids/Foam.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Toilet Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-steam-boiler-system-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Toilet Care in Lithuania

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Toilet care continues to perform well due to rising hygiene awareness during lockdown

Consumers care less about components and focus more on performance and results

Multinationals continue to dominate value shares in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slowed growth anticipated as consumers return to their pre pandemic lives.

Growth potential from rural areas if producers apply discounts and promotions

Growing demand for eco-friendly products as the environmental trend gains traction

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105