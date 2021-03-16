Global Toilet Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Rim blocks and rim liquids drove retail volume and current value growth in toilet care in Bulgaria in 2020, thanks to increasing consumer concerns about hygiene. Toilet rims remain the fastest-growing category due to the convenience of these products and a wider variety of brands, while modern toilets with built-in toilet blocks.

Euromonitor International’s Toilet Care in Bulgaria market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids/Foam.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Toilet Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Toilet Care in Bulgaria

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Rim blocks and rim liquids drive growth in 2020 as consumers step up home hygiene habits

E-commerce, hypermarkets and supermarkets gain share in 2020

Bref maintains its lead in toilet care thanks to its wide product range

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ongoing economic uncertainty will see discounted products remain popular

Toilet liquids will record current value growth and see innovation in eco-friendly products

With low per capita consumption, growth opportunities remain

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Households 2015-2020

….….Continued

