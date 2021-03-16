Global Toilet Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

In response to the outbreak of COVID-19, toilet care products is expected to see declining current value sales in 2020 overall. As a consequence of the pandemic, unemployment rates have risen, and disposable incomes have diminished. As a result, many Bolivian consumers have been prioritising more essential products, which toilet care products are not perceived to be by the majority of Bolivian consumers.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947729-toilet-care-in-bolivia

Euromonitor International’s Toilet Care in Bolivia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids/Foam.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/world-hunting-apparel-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-09

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Toilet Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-lyophilizer-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Toilet Care in Bolivia

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Current value sales decline as cash-strapped consumers favour more essential products

Bleach and powder detergent prove more popular as consumers want multi-purpose products

Supply chain issues as a result of travel bans and restrictions

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Toilet care products witnesses lower capita per consumption despite swift rebound

Domestic players benefit as international companies continue to suffer from importation issues

Players continue to focus on social media to advertise

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Toilet Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Toilet Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105