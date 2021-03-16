Cat Food Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Cat food has a much lower correlation to the evolution of the economy than dog food. This is reflected in the superior retail volume performance of cat food to dog food during a review period marked by the ups and downs of the economic situation. Cat owners are more loyal to brands and prefer to save on other products or services before they change brands. In addition, unlike dogs, cats are more delicate and their adaptation to new foods is usually complicated, and owners therefore try to mainta…

Euromonitor International’s Cat Food in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cat Treats and Mixers, Dry Cat Food, Wet Cat Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Cat Food Appears Immune To Economic Crises

Wet Cat Food Grows Strongly From A Small Base

Cats Are the Favourite Pet Among Young People

Competitive Landscape

Nestlé Leads Due To Constant Launches and Innovations

Pet Shops and Veterinary Clinics Gain Ground

Younger Generations To Play A Key Role in the Forecast Period

Category Indicators

Executive Summary

Steady Growth for Pet Care

Dogs Remain the Preferred Pet, Whilst the Cat Population Grows

Nestlé Argentina Debuts in Two Categories in 2017

Forrajerias Become More Professional and Transform Into Pet Shops

A Promising Future With Added-value Launches

Market Indicators

..…continued.

