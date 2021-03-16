Global Surface Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Surface care sees a boost from COVID-19 in 2020, due to consumers’ higher standards of home hygiene and frequency of cleaning. Multi-purpose cleaners, which is already the dominant and one of the fastest growing categories, sees heightened sales due to the fact many multi-purpose cleaners offer antibacterial properties, along with the fact that consumers seek to save on purchases during uncertain economic times.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947697-surface-care-in-uzbekistan

Euromonitor International’s Surface Care in Uzbekistan market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-big-data-analytics-in-retail-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Bathroom Cleaners, Descalers, Drain Openers, Floor Cleaners, Home Care Disinfectants, Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Kitchen Cleaners, Multi-Purpose Cleaners, Oven Cleaners, Scouring Agents, Window/Glass Cleaners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Surface Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-flat-panel-display-fpd-inspection-equipment-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Surface Care in Uzbekistan

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Surface care sees boost due to consumers’ higher standards of home hygiene and frequency of cleaning during COVID-19

Popular traditional categories which cannot be substituted continue to gain

Leading multinationals see strong competition from cheaper domestic Domfresh brand

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Value growth set to gradually decline due to weak consumer spending power, tempered by ongoing higher standards of home hygiene

Developments in category expected from 2022, with bathroom cleaners set to come out on top

Slowly recovering economy expected to keep consumer spending lower low until at least 2025

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105