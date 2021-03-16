Global Surface Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Surface care has been impacted heavily by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the Netherlands. The category posted double-digit retail volume and current value growth over 2020. Indeed, 2020 saw the first positive retail volume sales growth of the review period, and a vast improvement on the quite moderate current value growth posted in 2019. As consumers became highly aware of the importance of hygiene in the wake of COVID-19, consumers stockpiled surface care products. This also led to a dr…

Product coverage: Bathroom Cleaners, Descalers, Drain Openers, Floor Cleaners, Home Care Disinfectants, Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Kitchen Cleaners, Multi-Purpose Cleaners, Oven Cleaners, Scouring Agents, Window/Glass Cleaners.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Heightened hygiene and sanitisation concerns and greater wear and tear on surfaces lead to dramatic increase in use of surface care products

Convenience formats, disinfectants and versatile and cost-effective products prove popular with hygiene-conscious consumers

Reckitt Benckiser reaps the benefits of strong promotion and activity in high-performing categories to close the gap on the leader

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Lingering threat of COVID-19 and a robust hygiene awareness trend expected to offer further growth potential in the forecast period

Greater tendency to wipe down and clean heavily touched or used surfaces is predicted to boost the performance of impregnated wet wipes

Companies set to focus on offering superior disinfectant and hygiene properties to attract the attention of a more sophisticated consumer base

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

