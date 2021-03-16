Pet Products Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Other pet products benefits from steady demand for product types like collars, cages, water bowls etc, even during periods of economic recession. However, in line with the pet humanisation trend, this category has also recently seen increased demand for non-essential but fashionable products such as clothing for dogs and cats (including traditional Ukrainian costumes known as vyshyvanky) and reflective collars for dogs. This interest in more fashionable pet products has even extended to cat litt…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367739-pet-products-in-ukraine

Euromonitor International’s Pet Products in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cat Litter, Other Pet Products, Pet Dietary Supplements, Pet Healthcare.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/off-road-high-performance-vehicle-market-2021-company-profiles-size-share-and-market-intelligence-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-08

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Pet Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/soy-derivatives-global-markets-2021-02-25

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Signs of recovery increasingly evident in pet care in 2017

Premium pet food brands gain popularity

International players continue to lead pet food in Ukraine

Pet shops and supermarkets remain the top distribution channels

Recovery of pet care set to continue over the forecast period

MARKET INDICATORS

MARKET DATA

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary Research Sources

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105