Global Surface Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Surface care in Slovenia saw a surge in demand in 2020 across most categories. The COVID-19 pandemic brought a high level of perceived threat from viruses and germs in general, leading to significantly pronounced attention to hygiene among consumers. Furthermore, horeca and school closures impacted sales of surface care products negatively during lockdown, particularly for establishments that purchase through B2C channels. The post lockdown period from the end of May and into June, however, saw…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947691-surface-care-in-slovenia

Euromonitor International’s Surface Care in Slovenia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bathroom Cleaners, Descalers, Drain Openers, Floor Cleaners, Home Care Disinfectants, Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Kitchen Cleaners, Multi-Purpose Cleaners, Oven Cleaners, Scouring Agents, Window/Glass Cleaners.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/on-board-power-converter-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2021-2021-03-09

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Surface Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-camelina-oil-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Surface Care in Slovenia

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Home care disinfectants the champion during the pandemic and consumers keen on preserving expensive home materials in 2020

Eco-friendly surface care remains important, but price sensitivity remains a deterrent in 2020

Leading international players has strong brand recognition, Colgate-Palmolive benefits from leading brand Ajax, but private label maintains its value share in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Bathroom cleaners and kitchen cleaners set to benefit the most from the intense hygiene-consciousness as a result of the pandemic

Manufacturers will win over consumers with improved efficacy, convenient packaging and design, as well as easy application over the forecast period

Sustainability and convenience paramount for manufacturers and retailers to grow value share

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 9 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105