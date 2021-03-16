Global Surface Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Surface care in Slovakia witnessed an increase in demand in 2020 across most categories. The COVID-19 pandemic brought a high level of perceived threat from viruses and germs in general, leading to pronounced attention to hygiene among consumers. In addition, more Slovakians were at home due to home seclusion and thus cleaned their homes more often. Although oven cleaners saw the most dynamic retail value sales growth in 2020, albeit from a relatively low base, home care disinfectants proved pop…

Product coverage: Bathroom Cleaners, Descalers, Drain Openers, Floor Cleaners, Home Care Disinfectants, Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Kitchen Cleaners, Multi-Purpose Cleaners, Oven Cleaners, Scouring Agents, Window/Glass Cleaners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Surface Care in Slovakia

Euromonitor International

February 2021

