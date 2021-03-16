Global Surface Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

In general, surface care was one of the luckiest categories within home care in Russia in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 accelerated the trend towards elevated hygiene consciousness among consumers globally, and Russia was no exception. Significant growth in both volume and value sales of surface care in 2020 was in stark contrast to the mild decline suffered in the previous year when consumers were looking to save money and seeking out universal and concentrated products that were on promotion…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947689-surface-care-in-russia

Euromonitor International’s Surface Care in Russia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-refrigerator-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2029-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Bathroom Cleaners, Descalers, Drain Openers, Floor Cleaners, Home Care Disinfectants, Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Kitchen Cleaners, Multi-Purpose Cleaners, Oven Cleaners, Scouring Agents, Window/Glass Cleaners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Surface Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-organic-bread-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Surface Care in Russia

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increased cleaning and greater demand for multipurpose products leads to strong growth in surface care

Concern to prevent the spread of COVID-19 boosts sales of home care disinfectants

Performances in task-specific categories diverge

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Surface care growth slows down in 2021 but is buoyed by the continued strength of multi-purpose cleaners

Consumers expected to return to pre-pandemic purchasing behaviour

Moderate growth over the forecast period depends on Russia’s economic recovery

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 11 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 12 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 16 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 18 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 20 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105