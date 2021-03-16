Pet Care Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The crisis of 2014-2016 had a negative impact on pet care in Ukraine, as most leading brands in the market are imported. Due to the sharp depreciation of the national currency, average unit prices for most imported products at least doubled during the crisis. Domestic manufacturers responded by increasing production levels while still striving to maintain competitive pricing strategies, and this enabled Ukrainian brands to gain ground at the expense of their international counterparts in many ca…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367722-pet-care-in-ukraine

Euromonitor International’s Pet Care in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-solar-powered-atm-market-2021-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2025-2021-02-08

Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ribavirin-api-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Signs of recovery increasingly evident in pet care in 2017

Premium pet food brands gain popularity

International players continue to lead pet food in Ukraine

Pet shops and supermarkets remain the top distribution channels

Recovery of pet care set to continue over the forecast period

MARKET INDICATORS

MARKET DATA

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary Research Sources

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Economy and mid-priced cat food products set to remain most popular

Development potential of cat treats remains strong

Internet retailing gains ground in cat food distribution

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

International companies continue to lead cat food

New premium brands are well received

Private label products gain ground in cat food

CATEGORY INDICATORS

Table 1 Cat Owning Households: % Analysis 2013-2018

Table 2 Cat Population 2013-2018

Table 3 Consumption of Cat Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2013-2018

CATEGORY DATA

Summary 1 Cat Food by Price Band 2018

Table 4 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2013-2018

Table 5 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 6 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018

Table 7 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 8 Sales of Premium Cat Food by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 9 Sales of Premium Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 10 Sales of Dry Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2013-2018

Table 11 Sales of Wet Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2013-2018

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2013-2017

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2014-2017

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Treats: % Value 2014-2017

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2018-2023

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023

Table 18 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Premium dry dog food set to develop fastest over the forecast period

Dog treats distribution more varied than that of dog food

Dry dog food remains the most popular choice in Ukraine

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Royal Canin maintains its lead in dog food

Holistic dog food brands perform well in 2017

Economy brands face growing competition from private label

CATEGORY INDICATORS

CATEGORY DATA

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105