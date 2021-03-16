Pet Care Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The crisis of 2014-2016 had a negative impact on pet care in Ukraine, as most leading brands in the market are imported. Due to the sharp depreciation of the national currency, average unit prices for most imported products at least doubled during the crisis. Domestic manufacturers responded by increasing production levels while still striving to maintain competitive pricing strategies, and this enabled Ukrainian brands to gain ground at the expense of their international counterparts in many ca…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1367722-pet-care-in-ukraine
Euromonitor International’s Pet Care in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-solar-powered-atm-market-2021-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2025-2021-02-08
Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Pet Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ribavirin-api-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-25
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Signs of recovery increasingly evident in pet care in 2017
Premium pet food brands gain popularity
International players continue to lead pet food in Ukraine
Pet shops and supermarkets remain the top distribution channels
Recovery of pet care set to continue over the forecast period
MARKET INDICATORS
MARKET DATA
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary Research Sources
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Economy and mid-priced cat food products set to remain most popular
Development potential of cat treats remains strong
Internet retailing gains ground in cat food distribution
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
International companies continue to lead cat food
New premium brands are well received
Private label products gain ground in cat food
CATEGORY INDICATORS
Table 1 Cat Owning Households: % Analysis 2013-2018
Table 2 Cat Population 2013-2018
Table 3 Consumption of Cat Food by Prepared vs Non-prepared: % Analysis 2013-2018
CATEGORY DATA
Summary 1 Cat Food by Price Band 2018
Table 4 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2013-2018
Table 5 Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 6 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2013-2018
Table 7 Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 8 Sales of Premium Cat Food by Category: Value 2013-2018
Table 9 Sales of Premium Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018
Table 10 Sales of Dry Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2013-2018
Table 11 Sales of Wet Cat Food by Life-Cycle: % Value 2013-2018
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2013-2017
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Food: % Value 2014-2017
Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Cat Treats: % Value 2014-2017
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Volume 2018-2023
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: Value 2018-2023
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2018-2023
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Cat Food by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Premium dry dog food set to develop fastest over the forecast period
Dog treats distribution more varied than that of dog food
Dry dog food remains the most popular choice in Ukraine
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Royal Canin maintains its lead in dog food
Holistic dog food brands perform well in 2017
Economy brands face growing competition from private label
CATEGORY INDICATORS
CATEGORY DATA
..…continued.
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/