Global Surface Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Home care disinfectants’ outstanding growth in both retail volume and current value terms in 2020 was driven by increased consumer awareness about hygiene and prevention during the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers spent more time at home during the quarantine period, and many shifted to home working permanently, which boosted consumption of surface care products with disinfecting properties and multi-purpose products. The widespread perception that Coronavirus is transmittable via surfaces made Roma…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947688-surface-care-in-romania

Euromonitor International’s Surface Care in Romania market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-deep-learning-in-machine-vision-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021—2026-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Bathroom Cleaners, Descalers, Drain Openers, Floor Cleaners, Home Care Disinfectants, Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Kitchen Cleaners, Multi-Purpose Cleaners, Oven Cleaners, Scouring Agents, Window/Glass Cleaners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Surface Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-refined-soy-lecithin-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Surface Care in Romania

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Home care disinfectants sees exceptional growth in 2020 as consumers become scrupulous about hygiene practices

Stockpiling trends and supply chain disruption see larger pack sizes grow in popularity

Unilever continues to lead in 2020 thanks to the strong performance of its Cif brand

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Value for money and practicality will be key features in the future

Premiumisation and specialisation will be increasingly visible in surface care

Green products will gain ground in surface care in the future

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems: % Value 20

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105