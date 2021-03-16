Global Surface Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Surface care has benefited the most in terms of a positive effect from COVID-19 in 2020. Indeed, the current retail value growth rate is set to be faster for surface care in 2020 than in 2019. Most of the boom in demand stems from the fact that Poles started to clean surfaces more frequently as a result of the pandemic. Local consumers became aware that viruses can stay on various surfaces for several hours and therefore were more inclined to accelerate their surface cleaning habits in 2020.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/947687-surface-care-in-poland

Euromonitor International’s Surface Care in Poland market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automatic-vehicle-location-system-avl-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2021-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Bathroom Cleaners, Descalers, Drain Openers, Floor Cleaners, Home Care Disinfectants, Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Kitchen Cleaners, Multi-Purpose Cleaners, Oven Cleaners, Scouring Agents, Window/Glass Cleaners.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Surface Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-transfer-switches-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Surface Care in Poland

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Boom in demand in 2020 due to fear of contamination from COVID-19

Government emphasises importance of cleaning various services

New brands and product offerings emerge to tap into the growing consumer demand

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slower but still moderate growth expected in the forecast period

New product development will help drive sales

Private label set to strengthen its presence

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Surface Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems: % Value 2016-2020

Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems: % Value 2017-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Surface Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 11 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 12 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 16 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 17 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 18 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 19 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105