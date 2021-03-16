Diversification and Asset Quality Differentiate Indian Refiners

Fitch Ratings says that Indian refiners with operating strengths based on factors like large scale, diversification across oil and gas segments, and complex refining assets are better placed to navigate the cyclical industry, and have better Standalone Credit Profiles (SCPs) as a result.

Complex refineries can process lower-cost and poorer-quality crudes into higher-quality and wider-margin products, allowing refiners to benefit from price differentials across crude grades. Diversification mitigates the cash flow volatility inherent in the refining sector, which is capital intensive and subject to volatile raw material and product prices. A higher number and larger scale of refineries offer downstream companies economies of scale and higher efficiencies, which benefit their business profiles.

The three Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs) devote 40%-50% of annual capex to marketing infrastructure, with the rest spent on refining, petrochemicals, upstream and other areas. HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited’s (HMEL, BB/Negative) near-term capex is for a petrochemical project. The OMCs also face the risk of the state seeking higher shareholder returns when its fiscal position is weak. We expect the OMCs’ free cash flow to be negative over the next few years.

The Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Outlooks of the three OMCs are driven by sovereign linkages through the state’s direct or indirect ownership. HMEL’s IDR benefits from a two-notch uplift from its SCP, based on our assessment of its linkages with parent Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL, BBB-/Negative), and the Negative Outlook reflects risks of a potential weakening in HPCL’s SCP.

https://verdadeiroolhar.pt/advert/official-live-cardiff-city-vs-stoke-city-live-stream-watch-online-live-english-champion-league-full-match-online-2021/

https://irl29er.com/advert/official-free-cardiff-city-vs-stoke-city-live-stream-watch-online-live-soccer-english-champion-league-full-match-online/

https://irl29er.com/advert/live-free-stoke-city-vs-cardiff-city-live-stream-watch-online-live-soccer-english-champion-league-full-match-online/

https://myoraclehelp.com/advert/official-live-cardiff-city-vs-stoke-city-live-stream-watch-online-live-soccer-english-champion-league-full-match-online/

http://www.agritradenet.eu/index.php/advert/official-crackstream-cardiff-city-vs-stoke-city-live-stream-watch-online-live-soccer-english-champion-league-full-match-online/

https://photoclub-vidin.com/advert/official-free-cardiff-city-vs-stoke-city-live-stream-watch-online-live-soccer-english-champion-league-full-match-online/

https://photoclub-vidin.com/advert/live-official-stoke-city-vs-cardiff-city-live-stream-watch-online-live-soccer-english-champion-league-full-match-online-in-hd/

http://collaborativemagazine.org/advert/watch-live-cardiff-city-vs-stoke-city-live-stream-watch-online-live-soccer-english-champion-league-full-match-online/

http://collaborativemagazine.org/advert/stream-live-stoke-city-vs-cardiff-city-live-stream-watch-online-live-soccer-english-champion-league-full-match-online/

https://sars.snowproportal.com/advert/crackstream-cardiff-city-vs-stoke-city-live-stream-watch-online-live-soccer-english-champion-league-full-match-online/

https://www.etoilespassion.com/advert/official-hd-stoke-city-vs-cardiff-city-live-stream-watch-online-live-soccer-english-champion-league-full-match-online-free/

https://opcaonline.org/advert/free-live-cardiff-city-vs-stoke-city-live-stream-watch-online-live-soccer-english-champion-league-full-match-online/