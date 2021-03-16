Global Robot Operating System Market Shows a Spectacular Growth During Forecasts Period – Analysis By Whipsmartmi

The global robot operating system market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR rate from 2021 to 2026. The adoption rate of ROS is expected to grow, towing to the rising Research and Development (R&D) funds for industry automation, increasing implementation of collaborative modular robots, growing demand for Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, and the rising adoption of low-cost industrial robots.

Asia Pacific to hold the largest market share. The top countries contributing to the growth of the robot operating system market include China, Japan, and South Korea. APAC is projected to have the highest growth rate in the ROS market among all the regions. The high adoption rate of digital technologies and automation, especially in China, Japan, and South Korea, has made APAC a lucrative market. The growing development in these countries is expected to provide several new opportunities for the ROS vendors in APAC. The rising aging population is driving the demand for robots in countries, such as China and Japan.

Key market players include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), FANUC (Japan), KUKA AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Denso (Japan), Microsoft (US).

