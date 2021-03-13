GC Rieber Shipping: Shearwater GeoServices awarded two Western Australia multisensor 3D surveys

GC Rieber Shipping ASA’s 17% owned geoservices company Shearwater GeoServices Holding AS (“Shearwater”) is pleased to announce the award of two 3D surveys in offshore Western Australia.

The three-month campaign comprises more than 3,200 sqkm and is expected to commence in Q2 2021, employing the Geo Coral using her multisensor streamer system with a zero-offset configuration.

The announcement of this work coincides with Shearwater’s decision to open a processing and imaging centre in Perth to serve the Australian and Asia-Pacific clients with Shearwater’s industry leading processing technologies.

Source: GC Rieber Shipping

