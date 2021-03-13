Global 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Canada Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Canada is continuing to witness increasing demand for online food delivery, and the trend is expected to accelerate over the forecast period. This increasing demand is evident in locations such as Toronto, Vancouver and beyond and the online order volumes are strongly increasing yearly. Utilising the situation, Just Eat acquired the Canadian player Orderit, which was Canada’s first player to enter the online restaurant delivery landscape. Furthermore, at the end of 2016, Just Eat acquired anothe…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/804067-100-home-delivery-takeaway-in-canada

Euromonitor International’s 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chained 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Independent 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Other 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Pizza 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ccr2-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/temporary-labor-market-2021-global-demand-growth-opportunities-top-key-players-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-12

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines

Prospects

Canadians Increase Their Online Orders, Leading To Consolidation of the Delivery Space

Uber Eats Expands in Canada After the Popularity of Foodservice Delivery Apps

Fast Casual Pizza Is Gaining in Popularity

Competitive Landscape

Domino’s Pizza Continues To Lead With Its Digital Offerings

Little Caesar’s Pizza’s Hot-n-ready Model Finally Pays Dividends

Sales Continue To Decline for Alberta-based Pizza 73

Category Data

Table 1 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: Units/Outlets 2012-2017

………..Continued

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

9710503084105