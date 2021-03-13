Global 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Bulgaria Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

The 100% home delivery/takeaway format is expected to be the most dynamically developing category of consumer foodservice in Bulgaria over the next five years. While in recent years most operators were narrowly focused on a single market, Sofia, going forward they will expand their activity to other large towns such as Plovdiv, Varna and Burgas. Since its launch in late 2010, LN Solutions OOD (which develops the Domino’s brand in Bulgaria) has maintained that its long-term target is 10 outlets i…
Euromonitor International’s 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Chained 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Independent 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Other 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Pizza 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Headlines
Prospects
Strong Growth Ahead As Businesses Expand Beyond Sofia
Domino’s and Potential New Entry Seen Driving Growth in Pizza Format
Modest Growth in Other Delivery Formats As Sushi Hype Fades
Competitive Landscape
Strong Competitive Pressure From Third Party Sites and Other Formats
Lack of External Financing Undermines Independents’ Brand-awareness Efforts
the Average Consumer Profile Takes Shape
Category Data
Table 1 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: Units/Outlets 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales in 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: Number of Transactions 2012-2017 ………..Continued
