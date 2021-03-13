Abu Dhabi Ports Advances a Culture of Innovation to Transform Trade

As part of its continued effort to drive the evolution and growth of its business through innovation, Abu Dhabi Ports, part of ADQ – one of the region’s largest holding companies, is undertaking its most ambitious month-long roster of innovation activities planned to date.

Comprising a wide array of events and activities, the emirate’s dedicated maritime, ports, and logistics trade enabler’s four-week festival of innovation has been organised in conjunction with UAE Innovates, held this year from 21-27 February, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Abu Dhabi Ports’ innovation division is showcasing a wide variety of proprietary innovations and proof of concepts related to smart containerised data centres, real-time technology, autonomous technology, robotics, AI, in addition to efficient and sustainable energy solutions. The month also highlights more than 2,100 ideas submitted by employees and stakeholders in 2020, alongside presenting a rich agenda of events based on five dedicated innovation themes: smart and green port technologies, space logistics, ports-emirates duality, and futuristic trade zones and logistics.

The four-week calendar included the launch of the Innovation Café, a dedicated platform that discusses all things innovation-related. The café is complemented by the hosting of several speaker sessions featuring expert insights and analysis on technology from leading executives.

Eiman Al Khalaqi, Vice President of Innovation, Abu Dhabi Ports, said: “This year, Abu Dhabi Ports’ comprehensive catalogue of Innovation Month activities encourages participants to contribute to the national effort of generating value-added innovative solutions that connect to the global ecosystem of innovation.

Abu Dhabi Ports launches four weeks of innovation-themed activities and events for Innovation Month 2021.

“Since its inception, our organisation has empowered our people to dare, to dream, and be creative, so that we can stimulate new ways of thinking enabling our organisation to not only expand but to transform how it engages within the realm of global maritime trade and logistics.

“Over the past year, we have invested more than 2,500 hours of innovation training to instil a widespread adoption of sustainable practices and initiatives across our asset portfolio, so we ultimately enhance knowledge and core competencies and serve to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation.”

Open to all employees, stakeholders, local and global partners, as well as the wider community via digital and social media platforms, Abu Dhabi Ports’ Innovation Month is a key component in Abu Dhabi Ports’ corporate commitment to advancing the National Innovation Strategy (NIS).

The pursuit of innovation excellence is core to Abu Dhabi Ports’ corporate philosophy. Recently, at the 34th edition of the annual ideasUK awards, a platform that celebrates employee innovation and engagement in organisations around the world, the company’s fully integrated marine services management app, MARSA, was recognised as a winner in two separate categories – the Digital and Technology Category Award and the Overall Idea of Year 2020 Award.

Source: Abu Dhabi Ports

