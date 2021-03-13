Global 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Brazil Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

In 2017, 100% home delivery/takeaway was the most dynamic category within consumer foodservice in current value terms. Home delivery is seen as a market opportunity by many. In 2015 and 2016, when consumers’ disposable incomes decreased, ordering food to be delivered at home was an alternative for budget-constrained consumers who were reluctant to spend money on eating out. Although the economic scenario improved in 2017 when compared with previous years, Brazilians’ willingness to spend did not…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/804065-100-home-delivery-takeaway-in-brazil

Euromonitor International’s 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Brazil report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chained 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Independent 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Other 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Pizza 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ductile-cast-iron-pipes-market-size-study-by-type-standard-type-and-special-type-by-application-sewage-and-water-supply-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/online-fitness-training-market-2021-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-17

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines

Prospects

Home Delivery Is Still Favoured by Budget-constrained Consumers

Online Food Ordering Grows Steadily and Helps To Sustain Sales

Increasingly Diverse Options Available

Competitive Landscape

Chained Players Invest in Premium Ingredients

Online Ordering Via Mobile Devices Continues To Gain Ground

Pizza Players Set To Continue Driving Growth

Category Data

Table 1 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: Units/Outlets 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales in 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: Number of Transactions 2012-2017 ………..Continued

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

9710503084105