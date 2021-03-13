Global Fast Food in the Netherlands Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Fast food sales registered another year of positive growth in 2017, benefiting from the macroeconomic improvement and higher consumer confidence and spending on foodservice since 2014. With Dutch consumers enjoying greater disposable incomes and the number of foreign tourists visiting the country still rising, fast food sales received a boost from more visitors. The most consequential event in fast food in the Netherlands in 2017, however, was the biggest wave of major international brands enter…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803631-fast-food-in-the-netherlands

Euromonitor International’s Fast Food in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chained Fast Food, Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual, Fast Food by Type, Independent Fast Food.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-baseball-batting-training-aids-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Fast Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/steroids-market-2021-analysis-by-trends-demand-products-and-suppliers-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-12

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines

Prospects

Biggest Wave of Major International Brands Enters in Two Decades

the Netherlands Remains Popular Anchor Market for Continental Europe

There Are Several Routes Open To Success

Competitive Landscape

Mcdonald’s Remains Leading Brand, Offering Home Delivery

Ice Cream and Other Fast Food Chains Face Declines

Category Data

Table 1 Fast Food by Category: Units/Outlets 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales in Fast Food by Category: Number of Transactions 2012-2017

………..Continued

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

9710503084105