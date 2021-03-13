Global 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in the Netherlands Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

100% home delivery/takeaway confirmed the strong performances of the previous two years, recording another year of double-digit value growth in 2017. The main sales driver was the definitive take-off of meal delivery services in the Netherlands, which expanded considerably over the past few years. On the back of this increasing prominence of meal delivery, 100% home delivery/takeaway saw its sales in home delivery grow enough to offset the weakening demand for takeaway, as Dutch consumers became…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803596-100-home-delivery-takeaway-in-the-netherlands

Euromonitor International’s 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chained 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Independent 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Other 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Pizza 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-above-ground-storage-tank-market-size-study-by-type-non-hazardous-content-hazardous-for-other-materials-by-application-oil-gas-chemical-industry-water-wastewater-others-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/double-mattresses-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-12

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines

Prospects

Strong Growth on the Back of Greater Demand for Meal Delivery

Grocery Retailers Poses Increasing Challenge Through Ready Meals

Expansion of Third Party Platforms Constitutes Another Threat

Competitive Landscape

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd Reinforces Its Lead

More Intense Competition From Pizza Fast Food

Category Data

Table 1 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: Units/Outlets 2012-2017

………..Continued

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

9710503084105