HOT PORT NEWS from GAC

Transfer of signing-on/-off crew at Stonecutters Island Government Dockyard’s Berth

Thursday, February 11, 2021, Hong Kong

From 20 February 2021 until further notice, the Government designates Berth 4 of Government Dockyard at Stonecutters Island as the designated pier for transferring signing-on/signing-off sea crew by point-to-point transportation between airport and vessels. To ensure the transferring operation smoothness, parties concerned shall follow the below arrangements:

1. Agent shall apply to the Vessel Traffic Centre of the Marine Department for crew change 72 hours in advance;

2. Agent shall coordinate the arrival time of the transport coach and launch to the gate of Government Dockyard and the waters outside Government Dockyard respectively at the same time;

3. Agent shall report the actual arrival time of the transport coach and launch and number of personnel (including crew and other personnel) to Fleet Operations Section through telephone 23073685/94678595 or VHF radio telephone CH.13. The coach and launch concerned shall not enter the Government Dockyard without permission;

4. The coach driver must identify himself/herself to the security guard at the gate of Government Dockyard. With the permission of the security guard, the security guard will lead the transport coach to Berth 4. The signing-on/signing-off crew and other personnel concerned shall board the launch immediately after disembarking from the coach and cannot stay in the dockyard area;

[Note: The security guard will only allow the transport coach to enter the Government Dockyard when the launch arrives.]

5. When launch arrives at the waters outside the Government Dockyard at Stonecutters Island, the launch master shall report to Fleet Operations Section by telephone 23073685/94678595 or VHF radio telephone CH.13.

Launch will only be allowed to enter the Government Dockyard with the permission of the Fleet Operations Section. The crews and other personnel concerned shall board the coach immediately after landing from the launch and cannot stay in the dockyard area;

[Note: The Fleet Operations Section will only allow the transport launch to enter the Government Dockyard until the coach arrives.]

6. The launch and coach concerned shall leave the Government Dockyard immediately after the crew and other personnel have boarded coach/launch.

(For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in Hong Kong, contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Hong Kong Government Fleet Division, Marine Department notice dated 9 February 2021

Maintenance dredging at Castle Peak Power Station Jetty, Tap Shek Kok

Thursday, February 11, 2021, Hong Kong

For approximately one month, dredging operations will be carried out within the area bounded by straight lines joining the following co-ordinates (WGS84 Datum) from (A) to (D) and the adjacent shoreline:

(A) 22° 22.274’N / 113° 55.170’E

(B) 22° 22.196’N / 113° 55.089’E

(C) 22° 22.403’N / 113° 54.858’E

(D) 22° 22.480’N / 113° 54.938’E

The works will be carried out by one grab dredger. Two split hopper barges and one tugboat will provide assistance. The number of vessels engaged in the works will change from time to time to suit operational requirements.

A working area of approximately 50 metres around the grab dredger will be established. Yellow marker buoys fitted with yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the positions of the anchors extending from the dredger.

The hours of work will be round-the-clock.

A silt curtain, extending from the sea surface to the seabed, will be established beside the grab dredger. The silt curtain is a large piece of netting used to contain mud and sediments. Yellow flashing lights will be laid to mark the extent of the silt curtain.

Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.

Vessels navigating in the vicinity should proceed with caution.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong, contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.30/2021

Yacht Race between Round Island and Cheung Chau

Thursday, February 11, 2021, Hong Kong

A yacht race between Round Island and Cheung Chau will take place on 13 February 2021 (Saturday) during the period from 1030 hours to 1700 hours. About 30 boats are expected to participate in the race.

The race will start at Round Island, then follow a route passing south of Lamma Island, south of Cheung Chau, west of Cheung Chau, north of Cheung Chau, thence to south of Lamma Island and finish at Round Island.

Masters, coxswains and persons-in-charge of vessels navigating in the vicinity of the race route should proceed with caution, giving practical consideration to the contestants. Compliance with the provisions of the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea 1972 is mandatory.

(For information about operations in Hong Kong, contact GAC Hong Kong at [email protected])

Source: Government of the Hong Kong SAR Marine Department Notice No.35/2021

Repairs off West Jurong Channel

Thursday, February 11, 2021, Singapore

The working period for repair works off West Jurong Channel has been extended. The work is now being carried out until 9 August.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.009 of 2021 dated 10 February 2021, the work is being conducted 0700-1900 hours local time daily – including Sundays & Public Holidays – within the working area bounded by the following coordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

1) 01°17·877’N / 103°41·230’E

2) 01°17·918’N / 103°41·488’E

3) 01°17·872’N / 103°41·497’E

4) 01°17·832’N / 103°41·237’E

Works include maintenance and repairs to existing steel pipe piles at ExxonMobil berths (OM1 – OM4).

A safety boat will be deployed to warn other craft in the vicinity of the working area.

Craft involved in the works will exhibit the appropriate local and international day and night signals.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear and not to enter the work area;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 22 (Jurong Control);

and

e) Communicate with Jurong Control for assistance, if required.

For information about operations in Singapore, contact GAC Singapore at [email protected]

Repairs in Pesek Basin

Thursday, February 11, 2021, Singapore

The working period for repair works in Pesek Basin has been extended. The work is now being conducted until 9 August.

According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore Port Marine Notice No.010 of 2021 dated 10 February 2020, the works are being carried out 0700-1900 hours local time daily – including Sundays & Public Holidays – within the working area bounded by the following co-ordinates (WGS 84 Datum):

WORKING AREA A

1) 01°16·994’N / 103°41·766’E

2) 01°17·128’N / 103°41·889’E

3) 01°17·104’N / 103°41·914’E

4) 01°16·970’N / 103°41·625’E

WORKING AREA B

5) 01°16·844’N / 103°41·625’E

6) 01°16·979’N / 103°41·750’E

7) 01°16·954’N / 103°41·776’E

8) 01°16·820’N / 103°41·651’E

Works include maintenance and repairs to existing steel pipe piles at ExxonMobil PAC berths. A safety boat will be deployed to warn other craft in the vicinity of the working area.

Craft involved in the works will exhibit the appropriate local and international day and night signals.

When in the vicinity of the working area, mariners are reminded to:

a) Keep well clear and not to enter the work area;

b) Maintain a proper lookout;

c) Proceed at a safe speed and navigate with caution;

d) Maintain a listening watch on VHF Channel 22 (Jurong Control);

and

e) Communicate with Jurong Control for assistance, if required.

For information about operations in Singapore, contact GAC Singapore at [email protected]

Intensive ice formation

Thursday, February 11, 2021, Eastern Gulf of Finland, Russia

Due to a rapid drop of temperature, intensive ice formation has been observed in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland.

The point near Buoy No.4 of Bolshoy Ship Fairway has been announced as the meeting point for all ships and icebreakers. All ships planning to enter St. Petersburg must approach to this point in order to join the caravan with icebreakers.

The icebreaker “Vladivostok” is appointed as the head icebreaker of the ice escort.

The possibility of movement of ice fields remains, presenting a potential serious danger for navigation in the area, especially at night-time. All vessels are urged to exercise caution.

For information about operations in Russia, contact GAC Russia at [email protected]

Port tariff for 2021

Thursday, February 11, 2021, Zawia, Libya

The port tariff for the year 2021 has been published for the Zawia Terminal in Libya.

For details of the new tariff, as well as information about operations in Libya, contact the GAC Dubai Hub Agency Centre at [email protected]

Mandatory quarantine for all arrivals

Thursday, February 11, 2021, Oman

A mandatory institutional quarantine has come into force in Oman for all arrivals by land, sea and air. The quarantine shall be at the expense of the individual.

From today (11 February), people coming into the country have to stay in hotels for at least seven days as a part of institutional quarantine.

For further details and updates, as well as information about operations in Oman, contact GAC

