Global 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Ukraine Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

According to surveys and experts from Eda.ua, the most popular dishes ordered via 100% home delivery/takeaway in 2017 were pizza, sushi, rolls, shashlik and Asian food such as Udon noodles. This is a general trend for all types of 100% home delivery/takeaway companies across Ukraine. As penetration of the internet continues with mobile internet/devices, online orders will grow more quickly and cannibalise telephone orders.

Euromonitor International’s 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chained 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Independent 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Other 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Pizza 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines

Prospects

Pizza and Sushi/rolls Are Favoured Delivered Foods in Ukraine

Competition Between 100% Home DELIVERY/TAKEAWAY and Retail Intensifying

Independent Companies Will Continue To Dominate 100% Home DELIVERY/TAKEAWAY

Competitive Landscape

Russian Dodo Pizza Plans To Operate in Ukraine

Expansive Choice and Free Delivery Are Sales Drivers

Unit Price Level and Low Margins Will Be Successful Strategy

Category Data

Table 1 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: Units/Outlets 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales in 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: Number of Transactions 2012-2017 ………..Continued

