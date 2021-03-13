Home Automation and Control Market Regional Trend, Revenue And Growth Forecast 2027 | Schneider Electric, Vantage Controls, Crestron Electronics

“
The report titled Global Home Automation and Control Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Home Automation and Control market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Home Automation and Control market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Home Automation and Control market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Home Automation and Control market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Home Automation and Control report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Home Automation and Control report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Home Automation and Control market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Home Automation and Control market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Home Automation and Control market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Home Automation and Control market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Home Automation and Control market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Schneider Electric, Vantage Controls, Crestron Electronics, iControl Networks, Control4 Corporation, Honeywell International, AMX, Johnson Controls, ADT Corporation, Siemens, 2GIG Technologies
Market Segmentation by Product: Home Automation System
Mainstream Home Automation System
Managed Home Automation System
Market Segmentation by Application: Lighting
HVAC
Entertainment
Safety and Security
Others
The Home Automation and Control Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Home Automation and Control market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Home Automation and Control market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Home Automation and Control market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Home Automation and Control industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Home Automation and Control market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Home Automation and Control market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Home Automation and Control market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Home Automation and Control Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Home Automation System
1.2.3 Mainstream Home Automation System
1.2.4 Managed Home Automation System
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Home Automation and Control Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Lighting
1.3.3 HVAC
1.3.4 Entertainment
1.3.5 Safety and Security
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Home Automation and Control Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Home Automation and Control Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Home Automation and Control Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Home Automation and Control Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Home Automation and Control Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Home Automation and Control Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Home Automation and Control Market Trends
2.3.2 Home Automation and Control Market Drivers
2.3.3 Home Automation and Control Market Challenges
2.3.4 Home Automation and Control Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Home Automation and Control Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Home Automation and Control Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Home Automation and Control Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Home Automation and Control Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Home Automation and Control Revenue
3.4 Global Home Automation and Control Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Home Automation and Control Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Home Automation and Control Revenue in 2020
3.5 Home Automation and Control Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Home Automation and Control Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Home Automation and Control Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Home Automation and Control Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Home Automation and Control Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Home Automation and Control Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
5 Home Automation and Control Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Home Automation and Control Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Home Automation and Control Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Home Automation and Control Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Home Automation and Control Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Home Automation and Control Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Home Automation and Control Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Home Automation and Control Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Home Automation and Control Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Home Automation and Control Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Home Automation and Control Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Home Automation and Control Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Home Automation and Control Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Home Automation and Control Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Home Automation and Control Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Home Automation and Control Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Home Automation and Control Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Home Automation and Control Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Home Automation and Control Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Home Automation and Control Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Home Automation and Control Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Home Automation and Control Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Home Automation and Control Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Home Automation and Control Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Home Automation and Control Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Home Automation and Control Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Home Automation and Control Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic
8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Home Automation and Control Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Home Automation and Control Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Home Automation and Control Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Home Automation and Control Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Home Automation and Control Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Home Automation and Control Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Home Automation and Control Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Home Automation and Control Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Home Automation and Control Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Home Automation and Control Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Home Automation and Control Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Home Automation and Control Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Home Automation and Control Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Home Automation and Control Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Home Automation and Control Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Home Automation and Control Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Home Automation and Control Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Home Automation and Control Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Home Automation and Control Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Home Automation and Control Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Home Automation and Control Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Home Automation and Control Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Home Automation and Control Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Home Automation and Control Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Home Automation and Control Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Home Automation and Control Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Home Automation and Control Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Home Automation and Control Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Home Automation and Control Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Home Automation and Control Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Home Automation and Control Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Home Automation and Control Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Home Automation and Control Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Home Automation and Control Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Home Automation and Control Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Home Automation and Control Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Schneider Electric
11.1.1 Schneider Electric Company Details
11.1.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview
11.1.3 Schneider Electric Home Automation and Control Introduction
11.1.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Home Automation and Control Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development
11.2 Vantage Controls
11.2.1 Vantage Controls Company Details
11.2.2 Vantage Controls Business Overview
11.2.3 Vantage Controls Home Automation and Control Introduction
11.2.4 Vantage Controls Revenue in Home Automation and Control Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Vantage Controls Recent Development
11.3 Crestron Electronics
11.3.1 Crestron Electronics Company Details
11.3.2 Crestron Electronics Business Overview
11.3.3 Crestron Electronics Home Automation and Control Introduction
11.3.4 Crestron Electronics Revenue in Home Automation and Control Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Crestron Electronics Recent Development
11.4 iControl Networks
11.4.1 iControl Networks Company Details
11.4.2 iControl Networks Business Overview
11.4.3 iControl Networks Home Automation and Control Introduction
11.4.4 iControl Networks Revenue in Home Automation and Control Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 iControl Networks Recent Development
11.5 Control4 Corporation
11.5.1 Control4 Corporation Company Details
11.5.2 Control4 Corporation Business Overview
11.5.3 Control4 Corporation Home Automation and Control Introduction
11.5.4 Control4 Corporation Revenue in Home Automation and Control Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Control4 Corporation Recent Development
11.6 Honeywell International
11.6.1 Honeywell International Company Details
11.6.2 Honeywell International Business Overview
11.6.3 Honeywell International Home Automation and Control Introduction
11.6.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Home Automation and Control Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Honeywell International Recent Development
11.7 AMX
11.7.1 AMX Company Details
11.7.2 AMX Business Overview
11.7.3 AMX Home Automation and Control Introduction
11.7.4 AMX Revenue in Home Automation and Control Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 AMX Recent Development
11.8 Johnson Controls
11.8.1 Johnson Controls Company Details
11.8.2 Johnson Controls Business Overview
11.8.3 Johnson Controls Home Automation and Control Introduction
11.8.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Home Automation and Control Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development
11.9 ADT Corporation
11.9.1 ADT Corporation Company Details
11.9.2 ADT Corporation Business Overview
11.9.3 ADT Corporation Home Automation and Control Introduction
11.9.4 ADT Corporation Revenue in Home Automation and Control Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 ADT Corporation Recent Development
11.10 Siemens
11.10.1 Siemens Company Details
11.10.2 Siemens Business Overview
11.10.3 Siemens Home Automation and Control Introduction
11.10.4 Siemens Revenue in Home Automation and Control Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Siemens Recent Development
11.11 2GIG Technologies
11.11.1 2GIG Technologies Company Details
11.11.2 2GIG Technologies Business Overview
11.11.3 2GIG Technologies Home Automation and Control Introduction
11.11.4 2GIG Technologies Revenue in Home Automation and Control Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 2GIG Technologies Recent Development
12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
