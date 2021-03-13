Global Consumer Foodservice in Argentina Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Total consumer foodservice transactions in Argentina remained static in 2017, while total outlet numbers declined marginally. Total current value sales grew, but at a rate several points below inflation. This comparatively sluggish performance was mainly due to rising living costs and declining purchasing power, which led many consumers to cut spending on eating out. The development of the entire market was further undermined by falling profitability, as unfavourable economic conditions meant mo…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/801795-consumer-foodservice-in-argentina

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Foodservice in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/ccr3-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/luxury-fashion-market-2021-global-leading-companies-analysis-revenue-trends-and-forecasts-2027-2021-02-12

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Executive Summary

Challenging Economic Climate Hampers Market Development in 2017

Foodservice Players With More Affordable Prices Are Among the Best Performers

Fast Food Witnesses A Price War Between Leading Chains

Independents Worst Affected by Unfavourable Economic Conditions

Economic Uncertainty Likely To Discourage Entry of International Chains

Market Data

Table 1 Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice 2012-2017

Table 2 Units, Transactions and Value Sales in Consumer Foodservice: % Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 Consumer Foodservice by Independent vs Chained: Units/Outlets 2012-2017

………..Continued

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

9710503084105