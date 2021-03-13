Parking Payment Machines Market Company Profiles, Segments, Size, Landscape, Demand and Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, Current and Future Growth By 2027 | Jieshun, J.J. MacKay, Hectronic

“

The report titled Global Parking Payment Machines Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Parking Payment Machines market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Parking Payment Machines market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Parking Payment Machines market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Parking Payment Machines market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Parking Payment Machines report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Parking Payment Machines report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Parking Payment Machines market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Parking Payment Machines market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Parking Payment Machines market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Parking Payment Machines market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Parking Payment Machines market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Jieshun, J.J. MacKay, Hectronic, Kinouwell Tech, ETCP, METRIC Group Ltd, Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology, IPS Group, Inc., Ventek International, Parking BOXX, LocoMobi Inc, CivicSmart, Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product: Vertical Parking Payment Machine

Desktop Parking Payment Machine

Wall Mounted Parking Payment Machine



Market Segmentation by Application: Shopping Mall

Office Building

Airport

Station

Hospital



The Parking Payment Machines Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Parking Payment Machines market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Parking Payment Machines market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Parking Payment Machines market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Parking Payment Machines industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Parking Payment Machines market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Parking Payment Machines market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Parking Payment Machines market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Parking Payment Machines Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Parking Payment Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Vertical Parking Payment Machine

1.2.3 Desktop Parking Payment Machine

1.2.4 Wall Mounted Parking Payment Machine

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Parking Payment Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Shopping Mall

1.3.3 Office Building

1.3.4 Airport

1.3.5 Station

1.3.6 Hospital

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Parking Payment Machines Production

2.1 Global Parking Payment Machines Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Parking Payment Machines Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Parking Payment Machines Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Parking Payment Machines Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Parking Payment Machines Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Parking Payment Machines Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Parking Payment Machines Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Parking Payment Machines Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Parking Payment Machines Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Parking Payment Machines Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Parking Payment Machines Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Parking Payment Machines Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Parking Payment Machines Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Parking Payment Machines Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Parking Payment Machines Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Parking Payment Machines Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Parking Payment Machines Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Parking Payment Machines Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Parking Payment Machines Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Parking Payment Machines Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Parking Payment Machines Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Parking Payment Machines Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Parking Payment Machines Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Parking Payment Machines Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Parking Payment Machines Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Parking Payment Machines Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Parking Payment Machines Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Parking Payment Machines Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Parking Payment Machines Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Parking Payment Machines Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Parking Payment Machines Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Parking Payment Machines Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Parking Payment Machines Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Parking Payment Machines Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Parking Payment Machines Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Parking Payment Machines Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Parking Payment Machines Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Parking Payment Machines Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Parking Payment Machines Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Parking Payment Machines Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Parking Payment Machines Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Parking Payment Machines Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Parking Payment Machines Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Parking Payment Machines Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Parking Payment Machines Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Parking Payment Machines Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Parking Payment Machines Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Parking Payment Machines Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Parking Payment Machines Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Parking Payment Machines Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Parking Payment Machines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Parking Payment Machines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Parking Payment Machines Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Parking Payment Machines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Parking Payment Machines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Parking Payment Machines Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Parking Payment Machines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Parking Payment Machines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Parking Payment Machines Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Parking Payment Machines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Parking Payment Machines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Parking Payment Machines Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Parking Payment Machines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Parking Payment Machines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Parking Payment Machines Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Parking Payment Machines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Parking Payment Machines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Parking Payment Machines Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Parking Payment Machines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Parking Payment Machines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Parking Payment Machines Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Parking Payment Machines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Parking Payment Machines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Parking Payment Machines Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Parking Payment Machines Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Parking Payment Machines Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Parking Payment Machines Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Parking Payment Machines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Parking Payment Machines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Parking Payment Machines Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Parking Payment Machines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Parking Payment Machines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Parking Payment Machines Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Parking Payment Machines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Parking Payment Machines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Parking Payment Machines Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Parking Payment Machines Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Parking Payment Machines Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Parking Payment Machines Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Parking Payment Machines Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Parking Payment Machines Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Parking Payment Machines Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Parking Payment Machines Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Parking Payment Machines Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Jieshun

12.1.1 Jieshun Corporation Information

12.1.2 Jieshun Overview

12.1.3 Jieshun Parking Payment Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Jieshun Parking Payment Machines Product Description

12.1.5 Jieshun Recent Developments

12.2 J.J. MacKay

12.2.1 J.J. MacKay Corporation Information

12.2.2 J.J. MacKay Overview

12.2.3 J.J. MacKay Parking Payment Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 J.J. MacKay Parking Payment Machines Product Description

12.2.5 J.J. MacKay Recent Developments

12.3 Hectronic

12.3.1 Hectronic Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hectronic Overview

12.3.3 Hectronic Parking Payment Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hectronic Parking Payment Machines Product Description

12.3.5 Hectronic Recent Developments

12.4 Kinouwell Tech

12.4.1 Kinouwell Tech Corporation Information

12.4.2 Kinouwell Tech Overview

12.4.3 Kinouwell Tech Parking Payment Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Kinouwell Tech Parking Payment Machines Product Description

12.4.5 Kinouwell Tech Recent Developments

12.5 ETCP

12.5.1 ETCP Corporation Information

12.5.2 ETCP Overview

12.5.3 ETCP Parking Payment Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 ETCP Parking Payment Machines Product Description

12.5.5 ETCP Recent Developments

12.6 METRIC Group Ltd

12.6.1 METRIC Group Ltd Corporation Information

12.6.2 METRIC Group Ltd Overview

12.6.3 METRIC Group Ltd Parking Payment Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 METRIC Group Ltd Parking Payment Machines Product Description

12.6.5 METRIC Group Ltd Recent Developments

12.7 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology

12.7.1 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology Corporation Information

12.7.2 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology Overview

12.7.3 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology Parking Payment Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology Parking Payment Machines Product Description

12.7.5 Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology Recent Developments

12.8 IPS Group, Inc.

12.8.1 IPS Group, Inc. Corporation Information

12.8.2 IPS Group, Inc. Overview

12.8.3 IPS Group, Inc. Parking Payment Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 IPS Group, Inc. Parking Payment Machines Product Description

12.8.5 IPS Group, Inc. Recent Developments

12.9 Ventek International

12.9.1 Ventek International Corporation Information

12.9.2 Ventek International Overview

12.9.3 Ventek International Parking Payment Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Ventek International Parking Payment Machines Product Description

12.9.5 Ventek International Recent Developments

12.10 Parking BOXX

12.10.1 Parking BOXX Corporation Information

12.10.2 Parking BOXX Overview

12.10.3 Parking BOXX Parking Payment Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Parking BOXX Parking Payment Machines Product Description

12.10.5 Parking BOXX Recent Developments

12.11 LocoMobi Inc

12.11.1 LocoMobi Inc Corporation Information

12.11.2 LocoMobi Inc Overview

12.11.3 LocoMobi Inc Parking Payment Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 LocoMobi Inc Parking Payment Machines Product Description

12.11.5 LocoMobi Inc Recent Developments

12.12 CivicSmart, Inc.

12.12.1 CivicSmart, Inc. Corporation Information

12.12.2 CivicSmart, Inc. Overview

12.12.3 CivicSmart, Inc. Parking Payment Machines Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 CivicSmart, Inc. Parking Payment Machines Product Description

12.12.5 CivicSmart, Inc. Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Parking Payment Machines Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Parking Payment Machines Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Parking Payment Machines Production Mode & Process

13.4 Parking Payment Machines Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Parking Payment Machines Sales Channels

13.4.2 Parking Payment Machines Distributors

13.5 Parking Payment Machines Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Parking Payment Machines Industry Trends

14.2 Parking Payment Machines Market Drivers

14.3 Parking Payment Machines Market Challenges

14.4 Parking Payment Machines Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Parking Payment Machines Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”