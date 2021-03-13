Global Home and Garden in Mexico Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

The growth of the home and garden industry in Mexico in 2017 continued to be supported by a positive performance from the country’s construction sector, which continued to build new homes, offices, manufacturing facilities and commercial retail spaces during the year. New complexes of houses and apartments were seen primarily in the most important cities in the country, such as Guadalajara, Queretaro, Monterrey, Puebla and San Luis Potosi. This is where many companies are establishing offices an…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/802514-home-and-garden-in-mexico

Euromonitor International’s Home and Garden in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Gardening, Home Furnishings, Home Improvement, Homewares.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-portable-outdoor-water-purifier-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-special-mortar-2021-industry-trends-sales-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-12

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Executive Summary

Home and Garden in Mexico Continues To Perform Well in 2017

Household Composition in Mexico Is Changing

Local Versus International Brands

Home and Garden Specialist Retailers the Most Important Distribution Channel

Forecast Period Performance

Market Data

Table 1 Sales of Home and Garden by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Home and Garden by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Home and Garden: % Value 2013-2017

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Home and Garden: % Value 2014-2017

………..Continued

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

9710503084105