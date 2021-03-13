Global 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Ireland Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Ireland has recently undergone a mini economic boom after exiting the post-bailout recession years. The unemployment rate has dropped and disposable income levels have increased. In line with rising employment and growing disposable incomes, the latest national census found that household monthly spend on takeaways rose to over EUR35.00, with under 44-year-old males in urban areas the most likely to order a takeaway. At the same time, the economic recovery saw Ireland become an urban society for…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/801739-100-home-delivery-takeaway-in-ireland

Euromonitor International’s 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chained 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Independent 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Other 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Pizza 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-convertible-top-market-size-study-by-type-hard-top-and-soft-top-by-application-premium-vehicles-and-non-premium-vehicles-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/folding-e-bike-market-2021-analysis-by-trends-demand-products-and-technology-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-12

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines

Prospects

Demand for Takeaway Options To Grow Over the Forecast Period

Technology and Innovation To Shape the Category

Changing the Perception of Takeaway

Competitive Landscape

Apache Pizza Continues Its Aggressive Expansion

Domino’s Pizza’s Technological Innovations Help To Maintain Growth

Healthy Takeaways the Rising Stars

Category Data

Table 1 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: Units/Outlets 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales in 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: Number of Transactions 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales in 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: Foodservice Value 2012-2017

Table 4 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 Sales in 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway by Category: % Transaction Growth 2012-2017 ………..Continued

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

9710503084105