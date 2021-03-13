Aircraft Seat Upholstery Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR 5.97% from 2021 to 2026

The grow will be due to increase in number of premium economy seats in passenger aircraft and growing demand for customized first class and business class seats. Fabrics segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period. Fabrics are majorly used for the seat covers of premium economy class and economy class seats. With the growing demand for premium economy class seats from business travelers, owing to its cheaper ticket price as compared to business class seats, there is a growing demand for seating comfort, which, in turn, is fueling the demand for aircraft seat upholstery fabric.

Aftermarket segment projected to lead aircraft seat upholstery market during forecast period. The aftermarket segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing air passenger traffic and the increasing number of long-haul flights across the globe, which are leading to a growing need for frequent maintenance and replacement of seat upholstery.

North America expected to lead aircraft seat upholstery market. The market growth in North America is majorly driven by the increasing number of deliveries of commercial as well as general aviation aircraft and projected highest growth in period. Changing demographics and increase in disposable income in the region are driving the demand for air travel, which is leading to an increase in air passenger traffic, thus, resulting in the need for frequent maintenance and replacement for aircraft seat upholstery.

Key market players include Franklin Products (US), International Aero Services (US), Perrone Aerospace (US), J.H. Nunn Associates (US), Spectra Interior Products (US), Tritex Corporation (US), Aerotex Aircraft Interiors (Canada), OmnAvia Interiors (US), Tapis Corp (US), Aircraft Interior Products (US), and Douglass Interior Products (US), Lantal Textiles AG (Switzerland), Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH (Germany), Fenice Care System S.p.A. Unip. (Italy), and ACC Interiors (UK).

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What is the growth perspective of the aircraft seat upholstery market and the key dynamics and trends governing the market?

What are key sustainability strategies adopted by the leading players in the aircraft seat upholstery market?

What are the new and emerging technologies and use cases disrupting the seat upholstery industry?

What are the key applications where seat upholstery plays a significant role?

