Global Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Market Trends, Applications, Developments, SWOT and Key Players Analysis

The Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 18.69% rate from 2021 to 2026. The need to increase operational efficiency, reduction in human intervention for intercity and intracity transportation using eVTOLs, and growing investment activities around the world are key factors expected to drive the market growth.

Key Market Players include Kitty Hawk (US), Lilium (Germany), EHang (China), Volocopter (Germany), Bell Helicopter (US), and A3 by Airbus (US).

The vectored thrust segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the higher endurance and efficiency provided by this technology to eVTOL aircraft. In addition to this, increasing investments from various manufacturers for the use of eVTOL aircraft in commercial applications, such as air taxi, passenger air travel, cargo transportation, and air ambulance, are driving the growth of this segment.

The electric battery segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the development of various eVTOL aircraft by prominent market players. These aircraft are in the flight-testing phase and are expected to get commercialized by the year 2026. This commercialization will enable the companies to generate a huge amount of contracts and partnerships with taxi service providers from 2026.

The Asia Pacific eVTOL aircraft market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The market growth in this region can be attributed to increased investments by leading eVTOL and drone manufacturers to develop urban air mobility for commercial applications. Advancements in the manufacturing capability of the region’s emerging economies will drive the market. Additionally, the ever-increasing trend of automation and globalization in Asia Pacific countries is fueling the growth of this regional market.

