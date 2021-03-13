Global Ground Support Equipment Market Analysis Report, Share, Trends, Overview 2021-2026

The Ground Support Equipment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 18.97% rate during the forecast period. Some of the factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the ground support equipment market are rising demand for electric ground support equipment, increasing warehouse operations at airports, and ongoing expansions of airports to cater to the rising global air passenger traffic.

The mobile GSE segment of the ground support equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Mobile GSE play a crucial role in airport operations as they enable airlines in achieving On-time Performance. Rise in aircraft movements and increase in the number of airport expansion projects are expected to drive the growth of the mobile GSE segment of the market during the forecast period.

The non-electric segment is expected to lead the ground support equipment market from 2021 to 2026. The growth of the non-electric segment of the market can be attributed to ongoing airport expansions and rising number of aircraft movements in emerging economies of Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Commercial segment of the ground support equipment market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. The adoption of electric ground support equipment has increased in commercial applications across the North American region and in some parts of the European region. However, diesel ground support equipment are still used in various commercial applications in the Asia Pacific region.

The Middle East ground support equipment market region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to a continuous increase in the number of airport expansion projects to accommodate the rising number of air passengers and cargo movements.

Key Market Players include JBT Corporation (US), Teleflex Lionel-Dupont (TLD) (France), Mallaghan (UK), Tug Technologies Corporation (Textron GSE) (US), Tronair (US), MULAG Fahrzeugwerk (Germany), Guangtai (China), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), ITW GSE (Denmark), and Cavotec (Switzerland).

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are your views on the growth perspective of the ground support equipment market? What are key dynamics such as drivers and opportunities, and trends that govern the market?

What are the key sustainability strategies adopted by leading players operating in the ground support equipment market?

What are the applications, wherein ground support equipment play a significant role?

What are the key trends and opportunities in the ground support equipment market across different regions and their respective countries?

Who are the key players and innovators in the ecosystem of the ground support equipment market?

Which supplier of ground support equipment had a maximum share in the market in 2018?

How is the competitive landscape changing in the client ecosystem and is impacting revenues of companies?

