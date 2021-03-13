Less Lethal Ammunition Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Emerging Trends , Market Players During 2021-2026

The Less Lethal Ammunition Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 4.59% rate from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as the increasing demand for less lethal ammunition such as rubber bullets, bean bag rounds, and smoke munitions across the world. The less lethal ammunition market is segmented into law enforcement, military, self-defense, and others. And the law enforcement segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth will because rising trend of militarization of law enforcement agencies worldwide, along with increasing incidences of political disputes and civil unrest.

The rubber bullets segment estimated to lead the less lethal ammunition market in 2020. Due to an increase in protests and riots across the world, most countries prefer rubber bullets to bring situations under control.

North America expected to be the largest market for less lethal market during the forecast period. The market of North America is continuously upgrading the non-lethal weapons and munitions with the latest technologies which make North America largest market in the period. The US is the major country increasingly investing in less lethal ammunition and related technologies.

Key Market Players include The Safariland Group (US), Combined Systems, Inc. (US), Federal Ammunition (US), Nonlethal Technologies (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), ST Engineering (Singapore), Security Devices International, Inc.Â (US), Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (Canada), Condor Non-Lethal Technologies (Brazil), Less Lethal Africa (South Africa), MAXAM Outdoors S.A. (Spain), and Sellier & Bellot (Czech Republic), among others).

Introduction Market Definition Study Scope Study Period Market Stakeholders Research Methodology Secondary Research Primary Research Research Design Data Validation Limitations and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Drivers Increasing Political Disputes and Civil Unrest Increasing Demand for Alternative of Lead Loads Ammunition for Police Shooting Opportunities Increase in Development of Advanced and Environment-Friendly Less Lethal Ammunition Increasing Budget Allocation to Law Enforcement Agencies for the Use of Less Lethal Ammunition Challenges Trafficking and Indiscriminate Use of Less Lethal Ammunition Apprehensions Among End Users Request a free Sample of “Less Lethal Ammunition Market” report @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/ad0032/Less-Lethal-Ammunition-Market Industry Trends Less Lethal Directed Energy Laser Weapons Multimeter-Wave Electromagnetic Pulsed-Energy Projectile (PEP) Electromagnetic Pulse Bomb (E-Bomb) Malodorants Calmative Agents Less Lethal Ammunition Market, By End User Law Enforcement Military Self Defense Others Less Lethal Ammunition Market, By Product Rubber Bullet Bean Bag Rounds Polyethylene/Plastic Bullets OC/CS & Smoke Munitions Flash Bang Rounds Paintballs Others Less Lethal Ammunition Market, By Weapon Type Shotguns 12 Gauge others Launchers 37/38 mm 40 mm Others Others Regional Analysis North America US Canada Europe UK Russia Germany France Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of APAC Middle East Israel Turkey Saudi Arabia Rest of the Middle East Rest of the World Latin America Africa

