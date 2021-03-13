Categories
Less Lethal Ammunition Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Emerging Trends , Market Players During 2021-2026

The Less Lethal Ammunition Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 4.59% rate from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as the increasing demand for less lethal ammunition such as rubber bullets, bean bag rounds, and smoke munitions across the world. The less lethal ammunition market is segmented into law enforcement, military, self-defense, and others. And the law enforcement segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth will because rising trend of militarization of law enforcement agencies worldwide, along with increasing incidences of political disputes and civil unrest.

The rubber bullets segment estimated to lead the less lethal ammunition market in 2020. Due to an increase in protests and riots across the world, most countries prefer rubber bullets to bring situations under control.

North America expected to be the largest market for less lethal market during the forecast period. The market of North America is continuously upgrading the non-lethal weapons and munitions with the latest technologies which make North America largest market in the period. The US is the major country increasingly investing in less lethal ammunition and related technologies.

Key Market Players include The Safariland Group (US), Combined Systems, Inc. (US), Federal Ammunition (US), Nonlethal Technologies (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), ST Engineering (Singapore), Security Devices International, Inc.Â (US), Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (Canada), Condor Non-Lethal Technologies (Brazil), Less Lethal Africa (South Africa), MAXAM Outdoors S.A. (Spain), and Sellier & Bellot (Czech Republic), among others).

Few Points from Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction
  2. Market Definition
  3. Study Scope
  4. Study Period
  5. Market Stakeholders
  6. Research Methodology
  7. Secondary Research
  8. Primary Research
  9. Research Design
  10. Data Validation
  11. Limitations and Assumptions
  12. Executive Summary
  13. Market Dynamics
  14. Drivers
  15. Increasing Political Disputes and Civil Unrest
  16. Increasing Demand for Alternative of Lead Loads Ammunition for Police Shooting
  17. Opportunities
  18. Increase in Development of Advanced and Environment-Friendly Less Lethal Ammunition
  19. Increasing Budget Allocation to Law Enforcement Agencies for the Use of Less Lethal Ammunition
  20. Challenges
  21. Trafficking and Indiscriminate Use of Less Lethal Ammunition
  22. Apprehensions Among End Users
  24. Industry Trends
  25. Less Lethal Directed Energy Laser Weapons
  26. Multimeter-Wave Electromagnetic
  27. Pulsed-Energy Projectile (PEP)
  28. Electromagnetic Pulse Bomb (E-Bomb)
  29. Malodorants
  30. Calmative Agents
  31. Less Lethal Ammunition Market, By End User
  32. Law Enforcement
  33. Military
  34. Self Defense
  35. Others
  36. Less Lethal Ammunition Market, By Product
  37. Rubber Bullet
  38. Bean Bag Rounds
  39. Polyethylene/Plastic Bullets
  40. OC/CS & Smoke Munitions
  41. Flash Bang Rounds
  42. Paintballs
  43. Others
  44. Less Lethal Ammunition Market, By Weapon Type
  45. Shotguns
  46. 12 Gauge
  47. others
  48. Launchers
  49. 37/38 mm
  50. 40 mm
  51. Others
  52. Others
  53. Regional Analysis
  54. North America
  55. US
  56. Canada
  57. Europe
  58. UK
  59. Russia
  60. Germany
  61. France
  62. Rest of Europe
  63. Asia Pacific
  64. China
  65. India
  66. Japan
  67. Australia
  68. Rest of APAC
  69. Middle East
  70. Israel
  71. Turkey
  72. Saudi Arabia
  73. Rest of the Middle East
  74. Rest of the World
  75. Latin America
  76. Africa

