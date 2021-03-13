Categories
Global Military Sensors Market Shows a Spectacular Growth During Forecasts Period – Analysis By Whipsmartmi

The Military Sensors Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 4.26% rate from 2021 to 2026. Some of the factors for growth of the military sensors market are increasing procurement of defense systems by military forces and ongoing military modernization programs in different countries. Electronic warfare segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Countries such as the US, China, and India are procuring military aircraft. This is expected to lead to increased demand for military sensors in these countries.

The military sensors market has been segmented into airborne, land, naval, space, and munition. The growth of the land segment can be attributed to increased demand for unmanned ground vehicles from defense forces of different countries.

The military sensors market has been segmented into hardware, software, and cybersecurity solutions. Increasing demand for real-time processing and analyzing of data through artificial intelligence and machine learning is expected to drive the growth of the software segment of the military sensors market. With the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the software used in military sensors can distinguish between two objects.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. The growth of the Asia Pacific military sensors market can be attributed to the increased procurement of defense systems by countries such as China and India. The ongoing military modernization programs in countries such as Japan and Australia are also fueling the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region. The countries in this region are continuously increasing their defense capabilities by procuring advanced systems.

Key Market Players include Honeywell International Inc. (US), TE Connectivity Ltd. (US), Thales Group (France), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Raytheon Company (US), Esterline Technologies Corporation (US), Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Norway), and BAE Systems plc (UK).

