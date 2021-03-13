Global 2021 Urban Air Mobility Market Professional Survey, Market Dynamics, Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges and Key Players

The urban air mobility market is projected to grow at a CAGR 10.69% rate during the forecast period. The need to increase operational efficiency, reduction in human intervention for intercity and intracity transportation using eVTOLs, and growing investment activities around the world.

The platform segment is projected to grow at a higher due to increasing investments from various eVTOL manufacturers for commercial applications, such as air taxi, personal air travel, cargo transportation, and air ambulance.

Autonomous segment estimated to lead the market during the forecast period. Autonomous eVTOLs are better suited for passenger and cargo transportation and are expected to be increasingly used for intercity transportation. These autonomous eVTOLs can operate in urban areas as they are equipped with high-quality sensors and proven technology for human-free operations. Presently, the market for fully-autonomous aerial vehicles is smaller than that of the piloted aerial vehicles. However, the autonomous segment is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

Europe urban air mobility market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Countries in this region, such as Germany and France, are investing heavily in the development and procurement of advanced eVTOL systems for commercial operations. Advancements in the manufacturing capability of emerging economies in this region will drive the market. And also the ever-increasing trend of automation and globalization in these countries.

Key Market Players include Kitty Hawk (US), Lilium (Germany), EHang (China), Volocopter (Germany), and A3 by Airbus (US).

Request a free Sample of "Urban Air Mobility Market" report @

Few Points from Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Study Scope

1.3. Study Period

1.4. Market Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Secondary Research

2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Research Design

2.4. Data Validation

2.5. Limitations and Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.1.1.Need for an Alternative Mode of Transportation in Urban Mobility

4.1.2.Demand for an Efficient Mode of Logistics & Transportation

4.1.3.Adoption of Urban Air Mobility Due to Environmental Concerns

4.1.4.Smart City Initiatives Will Demand Urban Air Mobility

4.1.5.Significant Investments By Stakeholders in Urban Air Mobility

4.2. Opportunities

4.2.1. Intracity Transportation Using Urban Air Mobility to Be A Short-Term Opportunity

4.2.2.Increasing Demand for Autonomous Air Ambulance Vehicles

4.3. Challenges

4.3.1.Stringent Regulations on Urban Air Mobility Operations By Aviation Authorities

4.3.2.Integration of Urban Air Mobility With Current Urban Infrastructure

5. Industry Trends

5.1. Blockchain

5.2. Artificial Intelligence

5.3. Sense & Avoid System

5.4. Cloud Computing

5.5. Wireless Charging

5.6. Automated Ground Control Stations

5.7. Internet of Things (IoT)

6. Urban Air Mobility Market, By Component

6.1. Infrastructure

6.1.1.Charging stations

6.1.2.Vertiports

6.1.3.Traffic management

6.2. Platform

6.2.1.Air taxi

6.2.2.Passenger aerial vehicle

6.2.3.Cargo aerial vehicle

6.2.4.Air ambulance

7. Urban Air Mobility Market, By Operation

7.1. Piloted

7.2. Autonomous

8. Urban Air Mobility Market, By Range

8.1. Intercity (100 to 400 kms)

8.2. Intracity (20 to 100 kms)

