Global Fast Food in Ukraine Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Burgers remain extremely popular in Ukraine and this will continue into the forecast period. There are many reasons for this; they are treated as nutritious and appetising and quick to eat. Meat is cheaper than fish as the latter is mostly imported. Another reason is an influence from American films. However, the healthy lifestyle trend is also increasing in popularity, as it influences demand for an increasing number of vegetarian and vegan options on the menu of many outlets. Seasonal vegetari…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/800880-fast-food-in-ukraine

Euromonitor International’s Fast Food in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chained Fast Food, Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual, Fast Food by Type, Independent Fast Food.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-shock-absorber-market-size-study-by-type-air-shock-absorber-damper-shock-absorber-and-others-by-vehicle-type-passenger-car-and-commercial-vehicle-by-sales-channel-oem-and-aftermarket-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Fast Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/emergency-ventilator-2021-global-market-analysis-company-profiles-and-industrial-overview-research-report-forecasting-to-2027-2021-02-12

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines

Prospects

Mainstream Trends and Special Offers Attract Customers

Chained Fast Food Outlets Overtake Independents in Kiev

Convenience Stores Fast Food Offers Main Competition To Traditional Fast Food

Competitive Landscape

Seasonal Or National Menu As Marketing Strategy

Mcfoxy Closes

Street Food Becoming Serious Competitor To Fast Food

Category Data

Table 1 Fast Food by Category: Units/Outlets 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales in Fast Food by Category: Number of Transactions 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales in Fast Food by Category: Foodservice Value 2012-2017

Table 4 Fast Food by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 Sales in Fast Food by Category: % Transaction Growth 2012-2017

Table 6 Sales in Fast Food by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 7 Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual: Units/Outlets 2012-2017

………..Continued

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

9710503084105