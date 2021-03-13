Global Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Macedonia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary:

Rice, pasta and noodles continued to grow in 2017, boosted by changing contemporary lifestyles and cooking methods, which rely on these important staple foods as the key main ingredients of meals that typical Macedonian households prepare on a daily basis. The category recorded 2% retail volume and 3% current value growth to reach 16,200 tonnes and MKD3 billion, respectively.

Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Data

Executive Summary

Packaged Food Sees Stable Grows While the Political Crisis Subsides

Significant Number of New Entrants Within Packaged Food

Domestic Companies Dominate While International Players Lead Innovation

Distribution of Packaged Food Dominated by Traditional Grocery Retailers

Packaged Food Is Maturing, So Slowdown Is Inevitable Over the Forecast Period

Foodservice: Key Trends and Developments

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Data

Market Data

