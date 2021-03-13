Global Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Bosnia-Herzegovina Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary:
Although strong brands do top the rankings in rice, pasta and noodles, sales are still dominated by generic varieties or small unrecognisable brands, as few consumers are willing to pay the price premiums required to upgrade to branded alternatives. A lack of advertising was adversely affecting the overall performance in the category at the end of the review period.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2595004-rice-pasta-and-noodles-in-bosnia-herzegovina
Euromonitor International’s Rice, Pasta and Noodles in Bosnia-Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/medical-control-foot-switches-market-global-analysismanufacturersapplicationtechnology-market-overview-report-2021-2026-2021-02-11
Product coverage: Noodles, Pasta, Rice.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automatic-distillation-analyzer-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Rice, Pasta and Noodles market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 4 Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2013-2017
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Rice, Pasta and Noodles: % Value 2014-2017
Table 7 NBO Company Shares of Rice: % Value 2013-2017
Table 8 LBN Brand Shares of Rice: % Value 2014-2017
Table 9 NBO Company Shares of Pasta: % Value 2013-2017
Table 10 LBN Brand Shares of Pasta: % Value 2014-2017
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Noodles: % Value 2013-2017
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Noodles: % Value 2014-2017
Table 13 Distribution of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 14 Distribution of Rice by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 15 Distribution of Pasta by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 16 Distribution of Noodles by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Volume 2017-2022
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Rice, Pasta and Noodles by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Klas Dd in Packaged Food (bosnia-herzegovina)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Klas dd: Key Facts
Summary 2 Klas dd: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Klas dd: Competitive Position 2017
Megamix Doo in Packaged Food (bosnia-herzegovina)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 4 Megamix doo: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Executive Summary
Stagnation Best Describes the Average Performance of Packaged Food During the Review Period
Agrokor Crisis Affects Packaged Food
Regionals Continue To Dominate Packaged Food
Supermarkets Make Appealing Offers To Consumers and Wholesalers/manufacturers
More-supportive Economic Environment for Packaged Food Over the Forecast Period
Foodservice: Key Trends and Developments
Headlines
Trends
….Continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/