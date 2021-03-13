Global Self-Service Cafeterias in Argentina Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

The unfavourable economic climate led many consumers in Argentina to reduce retail spending over 2016-2017. This in turn had a negative impact on the overall performance of self-service cafeterias, as a large proportion of outlets in this category are found in retail locations.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/800913-self-service-cafeterias-in-argentina

Euromonitor International’s Self-Service Cafeterias in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chained Self-Service Cafeterias, Independent Self-Service Cafeterias.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/acromegaly—pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Self-Service Cafeterias market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cereal-bars-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-market-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-12

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines

Prospects

Performance of Self-service Cafeterias Is Undermined by Economic Uncertainty

Shopping Habits of Argentinians Limit Appeal of Self-service Cafeterias

Competitive Landscape

Carrefour and Jumbo Continue To Lead Self-service Cafeterias

Self-service Cafeterias Become Less Profitable for Retailers As Shopping Habits Change

Category Data

Table 1 Self-Service Cafeterias: Units/Outlets 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales in Self-Service Cafeterias: Number of Transactions 2012-2017

………..Continued

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

9710503084105