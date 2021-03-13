Automated Parking System Market Growth Opportunities 2021-2026, Whipsmartmi| Wohr (Germany), Klaus Multi Parking (Germany), CityLift (the US), Westfalia (Germany), Robotic Parking Systems Inc. (the US), and Unitronics (Israel)

Whipsmartmi.com adds “” report to its research database.

Key market players include are Wohr (Germany), Klaus Multi Parking (Germany), CityLift (the US), Westfalia (Germany), Robotic Parking Systems Inc. (the US), and Unitronics (Israel).

View complete report “Automated Parking System Market” @ https://whipsmartmi.com/Report/Automated-Parking-System-Market

The Automated Parking System Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR 12.87% rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of vehicles, scarcity of land for parking, rising urbanization, growing demand for green & sustainable parking solutions, increasing demand for luxury buildings, and smart cities initiatives from the government. The fully automated parking system is estimated to account for the largest market share. The high demand for comfort and convenience from consumers, increasing number of luxury projects, and rising adoption of a fully automated parking system by construction companies is driving the fully market. The fully automated parking system has increased capacity, high efficiency, reduced emission, and increased safety and convenience.

Requests a Sample copy of report “Automated Parking System Market” @ https://whipsmartmi.com/sample/at0052/Automated-Parking-System-Market

Non-palleted segment is projected to grow the fastest in automated parking system. Non-palleted automated parking system uses lifts, transfer vehicles, and robots to park and retrieve the car in the parking garage. Unlike a palleted system that generally requires two systems to handle the pallet and cars, a non-palleted system requires only one system to handle the car.

Europe is estimated to be the largest in the automated parking system market. The region has a state of art technology background and has a presence of leading players of the automated parking solutions. The adoption of an automated parking system is high in the UK, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, Spain, and the Netherlands.

Key Questions:

How will vehicle sales trends impact the market in the long term?

How will the industry cope with the challenge of the high cost of an automated parking system?

How do you see the impact of government regulations in the automated parking system market?

What are the upcoming trends in the automated parking system market? What impact would they make post-2022?

What are the key strategies adopted by top players to increase their revenue?

