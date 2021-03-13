Electric Vehicle Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During Forecast | Tesla (US), BYD (China), BMW (Germany), Volkswagen (Germany), and Nissan (Japan)

Whipsmartmi.com announces a recent report on Global Electric Vehicle Market to its database.

The Electric Vehicle Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 19.27% rate during the forecast period. Investments made by Governments across the globe to increase the adoption of electric vehicles, creating opportunities for OEMs to expand their revenue stream and geographical presence. The mid-priced segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific region, China is one of the leading countries for mid-priced vehicles. Companies such as BYD, Smart, and Great Wall Motors are manufacturing comparatively less expensive automobiles.

FCEV segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. FCEVs have better fuel economy and can travel around 300-400 miles with a full fuel tank. The refueling time for fuel cell powered vehicles is about 3 to 5 minutes. This makes FCEVs an ideal option for transportation on definite or fixed routes. However, the availability of infrastructure such as hydrogen refueling stations, hydrogen production facilities, and supporting fuel cell technology is minimal worldwide due to the substantial cost of fuel cell stack and system.

Asia Pacific electric vehicle market is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. This region has a strong presence of EV manufacturing OEMs such as BYD, BAIC, SAIC, and Geely, among others. Moreover, the region has high technology adoption rate. The increasing demand for reducing carbon emission and developing more advanced and fast charging stations are expected to propel the electric vehicle market growth.

Key Market Players include Tesla (US), BYD (China), BMW (Germany), Volkswagen (Germany), and Nissan (Japan).

