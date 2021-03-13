Global Fast Food in the United Arab Emirates Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Increased health awareness has led to a range of healthy meal plan delivery players in the United Arab Emirates. These players started off with a subscription model and moved into other foodservice formats; notable examples include Kcal and Right Bite. However, some of these players have established a presence in locations such as food courts in shopping centres and commercial properties to increase brand visibility and offer healthier options. Food courts in the United Arab Emirates feature a v…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/801715-fast-food-in-the-united-arab-emirates

Euromonitor International’s Fast Food in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chained Fast Food, Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual, Fast Food by Type, Independent Fast Food.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sodium-alginates-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Fast Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/digital-painting-drawing-software-market-2021-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-12

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines

Prospects

Meal Plan Delivery Players Establish A Presence in Fast Food Locations

Players Close Underperforming Outlets To Maintain Operational Efficiency

Fast Food Players Offer Meal Deals To Remain Competitive

Competitive Landscape

Emirates Fast Food Co Leads Fast Food

Popular Brands Keep Up With Market Challenges

Delivery Platforms Increase the Competition From Other Foodservice Channels

Category Data

Table 1 Fast Food by Category: Units/Outlets 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales in Fast Food by Category: Number of Transactions 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales in Fast Food by Category: Foodservice Value 2012-2017

Table 4 Fast Food by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 Sales in Fast Food by Category: % Transaction Growth 2012-2017

Table 6 Sales in Fast Food by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2012-2017

………..Continued

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

9710503084105