Global Fast Food in Hong Kong, China Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Despite fast food prices becoming mature, industry players have been innovative in developing premium products which have opened up new market opportunities. For instance, Café de Coral has relaunched Blue Ice Fish Fillet breakfast sets, made with fine hoki fish from the unpolluted deep sea near New Zealand. Premium burger series, The Signature Collection, has been made available in all McDonald’s outlets. New choices include Cheesy Champignons Angus Burger, Garden Breeze Grilled Burger, and Spi…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/800865-fast-food-in-hong-kong-china

Euromonitor International’s Fast Food in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chained Fast Food, Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual, Fast Food by Type, Independent Fast Food.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cd-19-inhibitor–pipeline-insight-2020-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Fast Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/projector-lamp-market-growth-2021-2027-business-strategies-supply-demand-share-revenue-leading-companies-and-more-2021-02-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines

Prospects

Fast Food Goes Gourmet

Enjoying Fast Food Slowly

No More Junk Food

Competitive Landscape

Kfc Crosses Categories

Jollibee Finds Opportunities in Minority Economy

Burger King Is Back and Is Offering Alcohol

Category Data

Table 1 Fast Food by Category: Units/Outlets 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales in Fast Food by Category: Number of Transactions 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales in Fast Food by Category: Foodservice Value 2012-2017

Table 4 Fast Food by Category: % Units/Outlets Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 Sales in Fast Food by Category: % Transaction Growth 2012-2017

Table 6 Sales in Fast Food by Category: % Foodservice Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 7 Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual: Units/Outlets 2012-2017

Table 8 Sales in Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual: Number of Transactions 2012-2017

Table 9 Sales in Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual: Foodservice Value 2012-2017 ………..Continued

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

9710503084105