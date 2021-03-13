Global Processed Meat and Seafood in Macedonia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary:
Processed meat and seafood was negatively impacted by the listeria crisis which occurred mid-review period. Its effects lasted, contributing to more modest growth of the category, with the main players still recovering and dealing with the consequences. Overall, processed meat and seafood recorded stable volume growth with significant changes occurring in the types of products sold, as leading players and retailers remained cautious by increasing their offer of individually packaged (sliced and…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594947-processed-meat-and-seafood-in-macedonia
Euromonitor International’s Processed Meat and Seafood in Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/hemp-fiber-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-11
Product coverage: Meat Substitutes, Processed Meat, Processed Seafood.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-glass-reinforced-plastic-pipe-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Meat and Seafood market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2012-2017
Table 2 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 4 Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2013-2017
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Processed Meat and Seafood: % Value 2014-2017
Table 7 Distribution of Processed Meat and Seafood by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Volume 2017-2022
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Processed Meat and Seafood by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Pekabesko Ad in Packaged Food (macedonia)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Pekabesko ad: Key Facts
Summary 2 Pekabesko ad: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Pekabesko ad: Competitive Position 2017
Podravka Dooel in Packaged Food (macedonia)
Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 4 Podravka dooel: Key Facts
Summary 5 Podravka dooel: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Executive Summary
Packaged Food Sees Stable Grows While the Political Crisis Subsides
Significant Number of New Entrants Within Packaged Food
Domestic Companies Dominate While International Players Lead Innovation
Distribution of Packaged Food Dominated by Traditional Grocery Retailers
Packaged Food Is Maturing, So Slowdown Is Inevitable Over the Forecast Period
Foodservice: Key Trends and Developments
Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Table 12 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2012-2017
Table 13 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 14 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2017-2022
Table 15 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
….Continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/