Global Fast Food in Ireland Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Fast food, overall, continued to see healthy growth rates in 2017, in spite of pressure caused by health concerns. In this context, however, chicken fast food is increasingly perceived as a healthier alternative to burger fast food. Irish consumers are participating in sports more often and increased education around the relative health properties of chicken helped to increase its popularity. Poultry production is also a large part of Irish agriculture; as a result, there is large supply of loca…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/800868-fast-food-in-ireland

Euromonitor International’s Fast Food in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chained Fast Food, Fast Food by Fast Casual vs Non-Fast Casual, Fast Food by Type, Independent Fast Food.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sodium-borate-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Fast Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/industrial-air-filtration-system-market-growth-2021-2027-business-strategies-supply-demand-share-revenue-leading-companies-and-more-2021-02-10

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning..

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Headlines

Prospects

Chicken Fast Food As An Alternative To Burger Fast Food

“no Fry” Zones Set To Hinder Outlet Growth

“food Miles” and the Environmental Impact Are Increasingly Important Factors

Competitive Landscape

Irish-owned Chains Perform Well Despite A Strong Multinational Presence

Supermac’s Is Winning the Battle of the “macs”

Subway Is Expected To Expand and Perform Well in the Forecast Period

Category Data

Table 1 Fast Food by Category: Units/Outlets 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales in Fast Food by Category: Number of Transactions 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales in Fast Food by Category: Foodservice Value 2012-2017

………..Continued

Contact Details

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

9710503084105